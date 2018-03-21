EXCLUSIVE: In groundbreaking tradition, OWN and Ava DuVernay’s Queen Sugar is coming back for its third season with an all-female directing team, a new showrunner and another two-night premiere.

As in past years, the DuVernay and Oprah Winfrey executive produced acclaimed family drama is going sweet, with its Season 3 debut on May 29 and 30 at 10 PM each night.

OWN

Subsequent episodes of the now Kat Candler-showrun series, starring Rutina Wesley, Dawn-Lyen Gardner and Kofi Siriboe, will air each following Wednesday.

The Warner Horizon Scripted TV-produced Queen Sugar, based on the book by Natalie Baszile, chronicles the complicated lives and loves of three estranged siblings in Saint Josephine, Louisiana. The series regular cast also includes Tina Lifford, Omar J. Dorsey and Dondré T. Whitfield.

In the series’ third season, the Bordelons find themselves continuing their fight to save their family farm and father’s legacy as they navigate their own personal journeys. They soon find that their fight extends beyond their close-knit family, but also to the community. Charley (Gardner) remains in the thick of the trials and tribulations in both her personal and professional life as she continues to battle the Landry family while also trying to ensure Micah’s safety and future. Ralph Angel (Siriboe) is still reeling from learning from Darla (Bianca Lawson) that he might not be the biological father of his son, Blue (Ethan Hutchison), and attempts to push forward as the new cane season begins. A new and unexpected love in the form of an old friend comes into Nova’s (Wesley) life and challenges her long-held notions of relationships while also offering her something she didn’t think she could ever have.

Season 3 directors include DeMane Davis, who returns as a producing director, Patricia Cardoso, Maria Govan and Lauren Wolkstein, with additional names to be announced.

DuVernay, Winfrey and Candler executive produce.