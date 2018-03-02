The Publicists Guild is handing out awards today at its 55th annual awards show, bestowing Deadline’s Mike Fleming Jr with the Press Award among its early winners. The victory came after his sixth nomination in the category.

“I’ve been nominated often enough and lost often enough that they call me Susan Lucci in the newsroom,” Deadline’s Co-Editor-In-Chief said in his speech just now (I can confirm the generous ribbing). “This is very valuable to me because at Deadline we cover a lot of ground with not a lot of people and a lot of people in this room are largely responsible for much of that. Thanks to my partner Nellie Andreeva, Deadline’s owner Jay Penske, and the entire Deadline team.”

The luncheon at the Beverly Hilton kicked off with comments from Steven Poster, president of the Cinematographers Guild, of which the Publicists Guild is a part. The issue of sexual harassment took center stage.

“We are in a new era,” he told the crowd. “We all know that the issues of sexual harassment and discrimination after finally receiving the attention that’s long overdue.

“I feel personally that we can’t stand these actions of insult and injury anywhere, and specifically within our own ranks of colleagues and co-workers.

“And to this who ask, ‘Haven’t we done enough?’ Nothing is enough until it all stops. And history would tell us we have not done enough.”

The guild, which bestowed its Lifetime Achievement Award on Betty White today, is still to award its marquee film and TV showmanship honors, so stay tuned.

The list of winners so far:

Press Award

Mike Fleming Jr, Deadline

International Media Award

Alex Zane (U.K.).

Excellence in Unit Still Photography for Motion Pictures Award

Scott Garfield

Excellence in Unit Still Photography for Television Award

Jennifer Clasen

Les Mason Award

Jan Craft, Warner Bros

Lifetime Achievement Award

Betty White

Special Recognition

Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s (HFPA) Golden Globes 75th Anniversary