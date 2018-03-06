EXCLUSIVE: In the new teaser trailer to Zeek Earl and Chris Caldwell’s Prospect, the duo combines sci-fi and western to tell a unique story of a father and daughter who are hoping to strike it rich on an alien moon.

The film is based on Earl and Caldwell’s short of the same name which debuted at SXSW in 2014. The trailer delivers some thrills and gives us a unique combo of genres while boasting a talented cast including Transparent star Jay Duplass and newcomer Sophie Thatcher as the father and daughter duo. The cast also includes Pedro Pascal, Andre Royo, Sheila Vand, and Anwan Glover.

Prospect follows the father-daughter team as they travel as they mine a foresty remote alien moon (reminds me of Endor). They hope to get some big bucks as they search for a rare mineral in the depths of the moon’s toxic forest. But they aren’t alone on the planet. There’s some unwanted competition roving the wilderness and the job quickly devolves into a fight to survive. Forced to contend not only with the forest’s other ruthless inhabitants but with her own father’s greed-addled judgment, the daughter finds she must carve her own path to escape.

Watch the trailer above and check out the teaser poster below.

Endeavor Content is handling sales. The film premieres on March 10 at 12:45 PM at Alamo Lamar D.