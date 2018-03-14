Propagate Content has hired Laurie Girion as Executive Vice President, Non-Scripted Content. She’ll oversee creative development and production of the global indie studio’s non-scripted content.

The announcement was made today by Chairman and Co-CEO Ben Silverman and Howard T. Owens, Co-CEO. Girion will report to Silverman and Owens.

Girion will manage a team that includes Kevin Healy, who has been promoted to Sr. Vice President, Entertainment and BP Jenkins, Sr. Vice President, Development.

“Laurie is a highly respected show-runner and storyteller, and as we grow our creative ranks her expertise in the genre and leadership skills will be invaluable to us,” said Silverman and Owens. “We are bullish on the growth of unscripted and are committed to creating, developing, and producing the most interesting, culturally relevant stories for the widest possible audiences,”

Girion has spent her career developing new material in a series of overall deals with major studios, including Fox TV Studios, CBS, and Sony TV, and independents including Pilgrim Media Group and Shed Media.

Alternative broadcast and cable programming she’s worked on as a showrunner includes Popstars, Last Comic Standing, and Wickedly Perfect, among others, and she’s adapted international formats for the U.S market for Wife Swap, Child Genius, and most recently This Time Next Year.

Under her Storyvision banner, Girion created and executive produced Cheerleader Nation for Lifetime, Crowned: The Mother of All Pageants for the CW, and documentary competition series Showville for AMC.

“Ben and Howard have such a phenomenal track record of success, and the excitement they bring every day to get out there and find, develop, collaborate, and produce the stories that you are most passionate about is truly inspiring. I’m thrilled for the opportunity to join Kevin and BP and the amazing team at Propagate,” said Girion.

Among other plans for 2018, Propagate has its first straight to series scripted order, Blood & Treasure, for CBS and a new production of Charmed for the CW.