This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Producers Guild of America’s Produced By Conference and their lineup of speakers is an impressive mix of Emmy winners to trailblazing voices in the industry. The conference takes place June 9-10 at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles.

Scheduled to appear at the conference are The Handmaid’s Tale creative team of Bruce Miller, Elisabeth Moss and Warren Littlefield; TV creator Marta Kauffman (Grace & Frankie, Seeing Allred); documentarian Errol Morris (Wormwood, The Fog of War); producer Rosa Tran (Final Space, Anomalisa); producer & Macro CEO Charles D. King (Mudbound, Fences); as well as status-quo-shaking showrunners Justin Simien (Dear White People) and Lena Waithe (The Chi).

PGA’s Produced By Conference is an educational forum that reaches across film, television and new media, and is conducted by acclaimed producers, including numerous Oscar and Emmy Winners. Other confirmed speakers for the conference include: