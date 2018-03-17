Lifetime is serving up some serious on-brand romance in the first look at their upcoming Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance. Fans of everything royal will bathe in the fairytale courtship the TV movie has to offer — ahead of the real-life wedding of the titular Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The 20-second teaser (watch below) will leave you starry-eyed and swooning while the British prince (Murray Fraser) sweeps the Suits actress Markle (Parisa Fitz-Henley) off her feet. There’s plenty of kissing and romantic overtures that will leave many wallowing in a puddle schmaltz. (Be prepared to have your breath taken away when Harry says, “I don’t need my life to be this perfect royal picture…I just need you.”) It will definitely leave you yearning for the big day when the royal couple walks down the aisle.

The film chronicles the courtship and love story between a beloved prince and his new fiancée and will examine the history of Prince Harry and Markle from the moment they met after being set up by friends, through their initial courtship when they were able to keep their romance under wraps and ultimately the intense global media attention surrounding their relationship and Meghan’s life as a divorced American actress.

The movie will premiere May 13 on Lifetime.