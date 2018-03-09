Gossip Girl alum Kelly Rutherford has been cast opposite Sasha Pieterse and Janel Parrish in Freeform’s Pretty Little Liars‘ spinoff pilot The Perfectionists from writer/executive producer I. Marlene King.

Based on the popular book series The Perfectionists by PLL author Sara Shepard, the spinoff is set in the town of Beacon Heights where everything seems perfect, from their top-tier college to their overachieving residents. But nothing in Beacon Heights is as it appears to be. The stress of needing to be perfect leads to the town’s first murder. Behind every Perfectionist is a secret, a lie and a needed alibi.

Rutherford will play Claire Hotchkiss. The matriarch of the Hotchkiss family, Claire (along with her husband) is the founder of Hotchkiss Industries and the respected Beacon Heights University. Claire believes perfection is attainable and is the person who pulls the strings behind the scenes to get what she wants.

Rutherford, known for her role as Lily van der Woodsen in Gossip Girl, recently guest-starred on Dynasty. Her previous TV credits also include Jane the Virgin and Quantico.