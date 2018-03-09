Freeform has rounded out the cast for its its Pretty Little Liars‘ spinoff pilot The Perfectionists from writer/executive producer I. Marlene King. Sydney Park (The Walking Dead) and newcomer Eli Brown join previously announced stars Sasha Pieterse and Janel Parrish, Sofia Carson and Kelly Rutherford. In addition. Hayley Erin (General Hospital) is cast in a mysterious, unnamed role.

Freeform

Based on the popular book series The Perfectionists by PLL author Sara Shepard, the spinoff is set in the town of Beacon Heights where everything seems perfect, from their top-tier college to their overachieving residents. But nothing in Beacon Heights is as it appears to be. The stress of needing to be perfect leads to the town’s first murder. Behind every Perfectionist is a secret, a lie and a needed alibi.

Park will portray Caitlin, described as smart, driven and thrives under pressure. The perfect daughter of two perfect mothers, Caitlin has set her sights on following in her mother’s Senatorial footsteps. Brown will play Dylan, a gifted cellist, grew up feeling judged in his small hometown and now feels the need to be the best in all of his endeavors. He is deeply committed to his two passions, his music and his boyfriend, Andrew.

Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists is produced by Alloy Entertainment and Long Lake Media in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television. King wrote the pilot and serves as executive producer with Charlie Craig, Lisa Cochran-Neilan, Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo.

Park is repped by Paradigm.