A New York Times column by Maggie Haberman and Mark Landler claims President Donald Trump asked his chief of staff John Kelly for help in ousting daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner from their advisory roles at the White House.

The column alleges that Trump’s managerial style, dubbed “chaos theory” by the writers, has caused emotional grief for the White House staff. The column further claims that aides have “expressed frustration” that Kushner and Ivanka Trump have remained as advisors, and that President Trump has “privately asked” Kelly for help in moving them out.

It is unclear if President Trump is asking them to leave out of compassion or, as the Times hints, concerns over Kushner’s potential legal issues over various business dealings. The Times story also reports that President Trump has spoken to Kushner and Ivanka Trump and asked them to stay on at the White House, but has privately claimed they “never should have come” to work there. Thus, he has asked Kelly to be the instigator of their departure.