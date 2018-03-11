President Donald Trump was on the attack in Moon Township in Pennsylvania outside Pittsburgh on Saturday, taking on Oprah, NBC, MSNBC, CNN and assorted targets, including California Congresswoman Maxine Waters, who he termed “a low IQ individual.”

He also revealed what might be his 2020 campaign slogan: “Keep America Great!”

The President seemed energized by the warm reception from the audience, giving him a momentary respite from the Stormy Daniels controversy, the flack over trade deals, and the worries over his coming North Korea summit.

Trump kept veering from topic to topic. At one point, he noted that NBC News was suffering historic low ratings. In another, he said he wanted to take on Oprah Winfrey in the 2020 presidential election, saying, “I know her weakness.” He did not elaborate on what that might be, spinning off into another subject.

Trump was in western Pennsylvania to help GOP congressional candidate Rick Saccone, hoping to help a special election campaign that seems to be lagging. Election Day for the Pennsylvania seat is on Tuesday.

Trump predictably defended his recent steel tariffs for the Pittsburgh audience, saying that he has received phone calls from countries hoping to avoid sanctions. He even took on Republican icon Ronald Reagan. “I thought he was great. I loved his style. But not great on the trade.”

The event was held at Atlantic Aviation in Moon Township.

Trump started his remarks by asking the crowd to go to the polls on Tuesday and vote for Rick Saccone, then joked that that was all he needed to say and everyone could go home.