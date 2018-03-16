Jonny Coyne (Turn, Alcatraz) is set for a key recurring role on the upcoming third season of AMC’s Preacher.

Based on the popular cult comic book franchise, Preacher is a supernatural and darkly comedic drama that follows a Texas preacher named Jesse Custer, played by Dominic Cooper, who is inhabited by a mysterious entity called Genesis that gives him the power to make people do whatever he commands.

Coyne will play Allfather D’Aronique. He is physically large, overweight, and a revolting slob, but also potentially the most powerful man in the world. He is quietly sinister with eyes that see more than he says.

Coyne just wrapped a season-long arc on the current season of NBC’s The Blacklist. He’ll next be seen in Warner Bros’ The Nun opposite Taissa Farmiga as well as Brad Anderson’s Beirut alongside Rosamund Pike and John Hamm.

He is repped by Greene & Associates Talent Agency and Trademark Talent.