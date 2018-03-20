Adam Croasdell (Reign) and Prema Cruz (Mozart in the Jungle) have joined the recurring cast for Season 3 of AMC’s Preacher.

Based on the popular cult comic book franchise, Preacher is a supernatural and darkly comedic drama that follows a Texas preacher named Jesse Custer, played by Dominic Cooper, who is inhabited by a mysterious entity called Genesis that gives him the power to make people do whatever he commands.

DC Comics

Croasdell will play Eccarius, a 350-year-old vampire who bears wisdom and has an air of aristocracy. He is regal, charming, and styles himself after the more romantic, Gothic images of vampires. He appears to be a cliché at first but a much darker character lurks beneath the surface.

Cruz will portray Madame Boyd, a tough forward thinker. Educated and attractive, she is taking the family business into the modern age.

Croasdell most recently recurred on the fourth and final season of the CW’s Reign. He also voices Ignis Scientia in the Final Fantasy XV video game series. Croasdell’s previous TV credits include Supernatural, Nikita and Body of Proof, among others. He’s repped by Haven Entertainment and Pakula/King & Associates

Cruz recently recurred on Amazon’s Mozart in the Jungle and ABC’s Time After Time. Other credits include arcs on Showtime’s Billions as well as CBS’ Madam Secretary. She is repped by the Gersh Agency and Zero Gravity Management.