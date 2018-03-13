Starz has given an early renewal to its hit drama series Power. Ahead of production wrapping on Season 5, Starz has ordered an additional sixth season with Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson set to the direct the S6 premiere episode. Season 5 will return on Sunday, July 1 at 9 PM.

“As Power wraps production on season five, we want to acknowledge and thank our spectacular Power team for producing another great season,” said Carmi Zlotnik, Starz President of Programming. “We are also pleased to announce a pick-up for season six.”

From creator and showrunner Courtney A. Kemp, Power is a visionary drama that straddles the glamorous Manhattan lifestyles of the rich and infamous and the underworld of the international drug trade. The critically-acclaimed fourth season averaged 9.3 million multiplatform viewers per episode and is the most-watched franchise for Starz, averaging 7.4 million multiplatform viewers for all four seasons.

The cast is led by Omari Hardwick as James “Ghost” St. Patrick, a man trying to escape his role as a drug kingpin for a legitimized life in the elite of NYC; Joseph Sikora as his brother in arms in the drug business, Tommy Egan; Naturi Naughton plays Ghost’s fierce wife Tasha St. Patrick; and Lela Loren is his first love, Assistant U.S. Attorney Angela Valdes.

The show is also produced by G-Unit Films and Television, the production company launched by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, and Canton’s Atmosphere Entertainment MM.