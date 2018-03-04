Police are investigating a suspected double murder-suicide at the Illinois home of P.S. Ruckman Jr., a professor and political expert who appeared frequently on national TV and radio programs.

According to local news reports in Rockford, Ill., the bodies of a man and his two sons were found by authorities conducting a welfare check at the home of Ruckman, 58. All three were found dead of gunshot wounds inside the house about 80 miles northwest of Chicago. Ruckman and his wife had recently divorced.

Authorities have not officially confirmed the identities of the bodies, pending notification of relatives. Sheriffs deputies had been asked to check on the home by Ruckman’s ex-wife, an attorney in Chicago, after she had been unable to reach them. She and Ruckman had been sharing custody of the children.

Ruckman was a professor at Northern Illinois University and Rock Valley College and an expert on presidential pardons. He was a regular guest on outlets such as MSNBC and National Public Radio, making the rounds in recent months to offer his analysis of President Donald Trump’s pardon of Joe Arpaio and the ongoing Russia investigation.

He also was the editor of the blog Pardon Power and the author of two books about pardons. The most recent post on Pardon Power was a brief mention of The Sentence, the prize-winning Sundance documentary about a woman’s incarceration and her attorney’s efforts toward reforming sentencing laws.