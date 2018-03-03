Spanish actress Clara Lago has landed the female lead opposite Tyler Ritter in the CW drama pilot Playing Dead. Also cast in the project from Intrigue Entertainment and CBS TV Studios is former Galavant co-star Luke Youngblood.

Written by Rina Mimoun and Josh Reims and directed by Rachel Lee Goldenberg, Playing Dead is a dysfunctional family dramedy about a single-dad mortician, Joe (Ritter), and his son whose lives are turned upside down when Isabel (Lago), the woman who abandoned them 15 years ago, returns and asks them to fake her death.

Lago’s Isabel is a fiery, self-serving con artist with a wicked sense of humor who also happens to be on the run from the mafia. Used to living dangerously, trained in martial arts and with a knack for improvisation, Isabel has come up with a plan to save her own skin and make Joe a whole lot of money. But first Joe has to agree to help her fake her own death.

Photo by Itaysha Jordan

Youngblood will play Oliver Barnes, Joe’s loyal, longtime assistant at the funeral parlor as well as his best friend. He clearly blames Isabel for causing Joe so much pain and has no problem making that clear to them both.

Mimoun and Reims executive produce with Intrigue’s Tariq Jalil and Lucas Carter.

This is the first major U.S. TV role for Lago, who has done several TV series in her native Spain. Lago, most recently seen in Jaume Collet-Serra’s feature The Commuter, is repped by ICM Partners, Vision Entertainment and Antonio Rubial at A6 Cinema in Spain.

British actor Youngblood, who also had a role on NBC’s Community, is repped by Innovative and Mills Kaplan Entertainment.

