Peyton List (Frequency) has been tapped as the female lead opposite Joseph Morgan in Fox’s untitled drama pilot based on the best-selling book Gone Baby Gone by Dennis Lehane. Laysla De Oliveira also has been cast as a series regular in the project, from 20th Century Fox TV and Miramax, which was behind the 2007 movie adaptation directed by Ben Affleck.

Written by Black Sails co-creator Robert Levine and directed by Phillip Noyce, the untitled project centers on private detectives Patrick Kenzie (Joseph Morgan) and Angela Gennaro (List) who, armed with their wits, their street knowledge and an undeniable chemistry, right wrongs the law can’t in the working-class Boston borough of Dorchester.

In the 2007 movie, Angela was played by Michelle Monagham.

De Oliveira will play Patrick’s girlfriend, Grace Cole, an ER doctor. In addition to Morgan, List and De Oliveira join previously cast Christine Lahti who plays Angela’s mother.

Levine is executive producing the pilot with Lehane.

Mad Men alumna List starred in the CW series Frequency and The Tomorrow People and has been recurring on Fox’s DC drama Gotham as Ivy Pepper. She is repped by Innovative and Schreck Rose Dapello.

De Oliveira co-starred in 20th TV’s ABC comedy pilot Jalen Vs. Everybody last season. She has wrapped sci-fi/action film Code 8 opposite Stephen Amell as well as the female lead in indie Acquainted. De Oliveira, who will next be seen in Business Ethics opposite Larenz Tate, is repped by Gersh, The Characters Agency and Wright Entertainment.