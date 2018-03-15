EXCLUSIVE: After premiering in competition at SXSW with its documentary film, A Tuba To Cuba, PepsiCo’s in-house content development studio, Creators League, has announced its lineup of impending projects, which includes films, documentaries, and TV and web series.

The forthcoming slate includes a comedy series from Scooter Braun and BoJack Horseman producer Peter Knight, a Robert Rodriguez-exec produced feature documentary, and a street ball docuseries from executive producer Jamie Patricof.

“Our current development and production projects involve stories that resonate with our consumers,” said Kristin Patrick, Senior Vice President of Global Brand Development, PepsiCo Creators League. “Whether creating feature-length films, documentaries or TV series, our goal is to bring to the screen stories that reflect the core personalities of our brands and are impactful and meaningful to our diverse population of consumers, while also reaching new audiences who are moved by the storytelling.”

Deadline previously broke the news of Creators League’s upcoming musical film, Glow Up, starring three-time Grammy award winner Tip “T.I.” Harris, which is currently in development.

See the list of new projects below:

PIANO BAR

Scooter Braun and his SB Projects, and Five All In The Fifth Entertainment, writer and executive producer Peter Knight (“BoJack Horseman”) is developing a half-hour TV comedy series set in a Miami dueling piano bar. Inspired by a true story, this ensemble workplace multi-cam is centered around the unlikely partnership that forms between two young virtuosos whose competitive dynamic and contrasting styles breathe new life and energy into a classic piano lounge.

HOOD RIVER (working title)

As a continuation of the brand’s “Win from Within” strategy, Gatorade, in partnership with Creators League, is in production on a feature documentary about a high school soccer team in Hood River, Oregon. The story sheds light on an agricultural community along the Columbia River that struggles to overcome their differences and individual goals in the quest for team success. Emmy Award-winning and Oscar-nominated Director, Steve Cantor and Emmy Award-winning Producer, Jamie Schutz of Stick Figure Studios (“STEP,” “The Dancer,” “Chasing Tyson”) are attached. Robert Rodriguez (“Sin City,” “El Mariachi”) and El Rey Network Studios are EP. The film is anticipated for Summer 2018.

RUGBY BOYS OF MEMPHIS

Coming off the success of the short “Rugby Boys of Memphis” directed by Academy Award-nominated Director, David Darg, Gatorade will produce alongside Creators League an inspired feature-length scripted narrative of the same name following the rise of the first rugby team at an inner-city Memphis high school – showing how the unlikely sport is much more than a game. Creators League is working with New York-based film finance and advisory company, Cinetic, on the project.

STREET BALL STORIES

A documentary series, being developed by Mountain Dew and Mark Koops and Eric Day’s INE Entertainment, along with Executive Producer Jamie Patricof, “Street Ball Stories” features NBA standouts reconnecting with their street ball roots. The pilot episode follows LA Lakers and former University of Kentucky Wildcat star Julius Randle visiting his college town to unveil a refurbished court at the local community center in Lexington, Kentucky.