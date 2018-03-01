PBS has ordered a big-budget volcano documentary from True To Nature, the British production company founded by the former head of the BBC’s Natural History Unit Wendy Darke. The U.S. public broadcaster has commissioned Volcano 24, which Darke will co-produce with the factual division of Germany’s ZDF Enterprises. The one-off doc, which will also air on ZDF and France’s Arte, will will follow a day in the life of the people and animals that live alongside Earth’s active volcanoes in Hawaii, Central America and Europe. It will be exec produced by Darke, PBS Nature’s Fred Kaufman and ZDFE’s Ralf Rueckauer. Darke said, “The big idea at the heart of this story, is that every day on our planet 30 volcanoes erupt in a violent display of power and we discover that without them life wouldn’t exist at all”.

ABC

Dancing With The Stars is set to tango into Spain for the first time after BBC Worldwide closed a format deal with public broadcaster TVE. The network struck the deal to remake the long-running celebrity dance contest at BBCW’s recent Showcase event in Liverpool. The series will be known locally as Bailando Con Las Estrellas (w/t) and will be produced by Gestmusic Endemol for TVE’s La 1. It comes hot on the heels of a format deal for the show in Iceland, where broadcaster Stod 2 is remaking the show as Allir Geta Dansað, and takes the total number of Dancing With The Stars remakes to 56 around the world. Elsewhere, the British distributor has hired NBC Universal exec Anaïs Baker as Executive Producer, Factual Entertainment, Entertainment and Formats. Baker reports to Genre Director Tracy Forsyth and will manage and develop the slate of new IP with BBC Worldwide’s production partners to serve the factual entertainment and formats pipeline. She starts this month.

British drama Cleaning Up, starring Sheridan Smith (left), and Spanish crime thriller Gigantes are among the six series launching at MipDrama in Cannes in April. ITV’s Cleaning Up and Movistar+’s Telefonica Studios-produced Gigantes will be previewed alongside Lagardere’s Finnish crime drama Arctic Circle, Sky Vision-distributed political drama Bullets, Wieddemann & Berg’s Beta Film-distributed German thriller Pagan Peak and Channel One Russia’s 16-part drama Trigger. Around 450 international buyers are expected to attend the MipDrama Buyers’ Summit on Sunday 8 April and will get to see 15 minutes of each show. “We are thrilled with the rich selection for the inaugural MIPDrama Buyers’ Summit, which encompasses a diverse range of genres from territories as diverse as Finland, Spain, the UK, Germany, and Russia. And since they are all projects never-seen-before by buyers, this makes the screenings a mouth-watering prospect for those seeking exclusive content,” said Laurine Garaude, Director of Television at Reed MIDEM, which organises MIPTV.

The European Commission has set out a series of recommendations for internet providers and law enforcement authorities to reduce illegal content online. The recommendations apply to all forms of illegal content ranging from copyright infringement and counterfeit products to terrorist content. The EC has called for internet providers to set out easy and transparent rules for notifying illegal content, including fast-track procedures for ‘trusted flaggers’ and more more efficient tools to detect and remove illegal content such as pirated movies and TV. The proposals are also aimed at curbing terror content with one proposal that all online companies should remove ‘terrorist’ content within one hour from its referral. The EU will keep an eye on the implementation of its proposals and then decide whether additional legal regulation is needed at a pan-European level.