Lionsgate TV is expanding its relationship with multi-hyphenate Paul Feig, signing Feig to a first-look deal. Under the pact, Feig and his producing partner Jessie Henderson will create scripted and unscripted series and formats for the Lionsgate Television Group through his Feigco Entertainment banner. In addition, Feigco’s Dan Magnante has been promoted to oversee the banner’s television development.

Lionsgate’s relationship with Feig in the TV business already includes the unscripted half-hour comedy series The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale, which Feig executive produces alongside McHale, K.P. Anderson, and Henderson. The show, which takes an absurdist look at pop culture, generated buzz in its Netflix global launch last month.

“Paul Feig is one of the most prolific and versatile talents in film and television today, and we’re thrilled to continue growing our multifaceted relationship with him across our scripted television business,” said Lionsgate Executive Vice President and Head of Worldwide Scripted Television Chris Selak. “Paul epitomizes the ‘premium’ in premium talent, and our collaborative, cross-divisional approach allows us to tap his creative brilliance across an ever-expanding array of platforms.”

“We’re incredibly fortunate to have a world-class talent of Paul’s caliber as part of our creative family,” said Lionsgate Executive Vice President of Alternative Programming Jennifer O’Connell. “There are few creative voices who could have an impact in so many different parts of our business. Our relationship with Paul has already resulted in the global launch of The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale, and we’re excited about working with him and Jessie on additional nonfiction projects as we continue to ramp up our premium unscripted slate.”

A three-time Emmy-nominated writer/director and DGA Award winner, Feig created the critically praised Freaks and Geeks and served as director and co-executive producer of The Office. His praised series Other Space marked his return to television in 2015.

Feig has directed a string of critically-acclaimed blockbusters including female star-driven comedies Bridesmaids, Spy, Ghostbusters, and The Heat. His films have grossed over a billion dollars at the worldwide box office, and he is currently in post-production on Lionsgate’s thriller A Simple Favor, starring Blake Lively, Anna Kendrick and Henry Golding, to be released on September 14.

“I’m delighted to have this opportunity to continue expanding my collaboration with the Lionsgate Television Group,” said Feig. “I’ve worked with Kevin [Beggs] and his amazingly talented team since the days of Nurse Jackie, and Lionsgate has proven itself time and again to be a home for bold creative vision and ground-breaking original content. I can hardly wait for this next exciting chapter in our partnership.”

Feig is repped by CAA and Sloane Offer Weber and Dern.

The deal was negotiated for Lionsgate by Executive Vice President of Television Business Affairs Dan Hadl.