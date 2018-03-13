EXCLUSIVE: Paul Feig is launching Powderkeg, a digital content company that will aim to champion new voices with a commitment female and LGBTQ creators and filmmakers of color. The new company will be run by CEO Laura Fischer, formerly head of production and development at Yahoo and before that at Disney, and will focus on scripted and unscripted series as well as incubator programs. The news comes the same day Feig, known for his successful female-led movies, said that going forward his Feigco Entertainment will include inclusion riders on all future film and TV projects.

The Powderkeg venture is being funded by Superbrand LLC, the private entertainment industry investment company run by Adam Bold, co-founder of Grandma’s House Entertainment. CAA oversaw the deal for Powderkeg and will rep it.

“It has long been a goal of mine to create an outlet for new and little-heard voices, both in front of and behind the camera,” Feig said. “Entertainment needs to be fully representative of our entire population, and I am thrilled to have this outlet to help empower and bring exposure to as many distinct and varied new voices as possible.”

Powderkeg will be separate from Feigco’s film deal at 20th Century Fox and TV deal at Lionsgate. That company was created to make edgy, commercial comedies and original tentpoles starring women — which it has done to the tune of $1 billion-plus in box office grosses with the likes of Spy, The Heat, Bridesmaids and Ghostbusters.

Said Fischer: “Paul has long championed the irrepressible power of women in comedy and his eye for talent is unparalleled. I’m excited to bring Paul’s commitment to empowering diverse voices and their unique brand of comedy to the digital space. Now is the perfect moment in time to explore the surprising, authentic, and hilarious stories that have yet to be told.”

Feig recently wrapped his first thriller, A Simple Favor, which stars Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively and Henry Golding and has a September 14 release date via Lionsgate. Feigco is also producing Netflix’s Someone Great and Freeform’s Girls Code, and exec producing Netflix’s The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale.