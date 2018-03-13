Ghostbusters and Bridesmaids filmmaker Paul Feig, known for his large female ensemble pics, announced on social that going forward his Feigco Entertainment will include inclusion riders on all future film and TV projects.

Prolific creatives can add inclusion riders to their contracts so that at least 50% of the cast and crew are diverse. While Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri Oscar winner Frances McDormand was talking the subject up at the 90th Academy Awards, Ashley Judd was already front and center talking about these progressive contracts at the Sundance Film Festival, specifically in regards to her Epix series Berlin Station.

Stacy Smith, director of USC Annenberg’s Media, Diversity & Social Change Initiative, first introduced the idea of the inclusion rider, in an effort to expand inclusion in below-the-line sectors of the business.

Feig follows such filmmakers as Michael B. Jordan, Matt Damon and Ben Affleck who recently announced that they are including inclusion riders in their contracts. At the start of March, Feigco signed a TV deal with Lionsgate Television to create scripted and unscripted fare.