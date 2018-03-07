Paul De Meo, who is best known for adapting the screenplay of Dave Stevens’ comic book, The Rocketeer, died unexpectedly on Feb. 26. In addition to the Disney classic, he wrote and produced many films, TV shows, and video games. He was 64.

His longtime writing partner and friend Danny Bilson tweeted the news last week saying, “R.I.P. Paul DeMeo. Brother, dear friend, and creative partner in all things. We miss you already.” The two started launched their career with the 1974 sci-fi film Trancers. They would go on to collaborate on many projects including Eliminators, Pulse Pounders, and Kung Fu: The Next Generation. Before the CW tackled The Flash, De Meo and Bilson brought the speedy superhero to television with a series starring John Wesley Shipp as Barry Allen that ran from 1990-1991. His other credits include the TV series The Sentinel, Human Target, and Viper.

In 2006, he revisited The Flash but in comic book form. He and Bilson co-wrote The Flash: Fastest Man Alive for DC Comics.

In the video game world, De Meo created and produced many games including the life simulation game series The Sims, which to this day is a favorite among many gamers out there. He also wrote two comics based on the Red Faction video game series, which was also a TV movie he co-wrote with Bilson. He also worked on other video games including titles in the James Bond and Medal of Honor franchise.

In his last decade, De Meo was a screenwriting professor at the USC School of Cinematic Arts.

De Meo is survived by his wife, Lauren Glassman as well as his daughters Miranda and Annabella.