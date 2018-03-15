Patricia Röckenwagner has been upped to Chief Brand Officer of STX Entertainment, a newly created role that will oversee all aspects of communications and marketing for the global STX brand, its strategic positioning and the company culture. She will continue to be a key member of STX’s leadership team, and will collaborate with the studio’s film, digital, television and VR divisions to maximize brand equity. She most recently served as Chief Communications Officer at STX, where she was responsible for advancing the company’s positioning as a global next-generation entertainment company, bridging the U.S. and Chinese markets. Variety broke this first today.