Parks and Recreation star Nick Offerman is joining the cast of Amazon and BBC’s supernatural drama Good Omens. Offerman will play the U.S. Ambassador and father of the child Warlock in the six-part series, which is based on the novel by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett.

He is the latest high-profile star to join the cast, which features Michael Sheen as angel Aziraphale and David Tennant as demon Crowley as well as Jon Hamm and Miranda Richardson.

“There may not be anyone alive who can deadpan a line quite as well as Nick Offerman. He’s a terrific performer, and has to say a lot of things in Good Omens that are humanly impossible to deliver with a straight face. Fortunately, Nick is not entirely human,” said Gaiman.

Offerman added, “If you had told me when I first read Good Omens in the early 90’s that I would one day visit South Africa to giggle with Neil Gaiman at laptop-screened footage of Dr. Who and David Frost dancing because I was assaying a role in the adaptation of said book, I would likely have offered to purchase some of whatever you must be smoking. But here I am, still giggling at the luck of it.”

Principal photography began in London earlier this year and will continue until the summer in London, Oxfordshire and South Africa for a 2019 launch. Described as equal parts humor and horror, fantasy and drama, Good Omens takes place in 2018 when the Apocalypse is near and Final Judgment is set to descend upon humanity. The armies of Good and Evil are amassing, Atlantis is rising, and tempers are flaring. Everything appears to be going according to Divine Plan — except that Aziraphale, a somewhat fussy angel, and Crowley, a fast-living demon, are not looking forward to the coming war, and someone seems to have misplaced the Antichrist.

Also in the cast are Jack Whitehall, Michael McKean, Adria Arjona, Nina Sosanya, Ned Dennehy and Ariyon Bakare. Good Omens is produced by the comedy team at BBC Studios, Narrativia and The Blank Corporation, in association with BBC Worldwide which is handling international rights.

Offerman, who is repped by UTA, is set to star in Drew Goddard’s thriller Bad Times At The El Royale, which is released later this year.