Paramount’s live-action Dora The Explorer movie will shoot in Australia after a last-minute tax break concession from local authorities.

The movie’s presence in Australia was cast in doubt on Friday when Australian Treasurer Scott Morrison rejected Paramount’s request for a one-off increase from the standard 16.5 percent tax break to 30 percent. However, Australia’s second largest state Queensland agreed this morning to top up the the Australian government’s tax break for the film. One local media report pegs the revised deal to lure Dora to Queensland at around $8m.

The James Bobin (Alice Through The Looking Glass)-directed live-action feature is an update of the hit Nickelodeon cartoon and is due to follow a teenage Dora as she navigates the world with her cousin Diego. Storks director Nick Stoller is writing the script, and Michael Bay’s Platinum Dunes label and his partners Andrew Form and Brad Fuller are producing. Cast has not been set. The movie is slated for an August 2019 release.

“We could not be more thrilled to be bringing Dora to Queensland and to be able to deliver Queensland for our film,” said Lee Rosenthal, President of Physical Production for Paramount Pictures. “In Queensland, we are able to get outstanding crew, stages and a variety of jungle topography and city backdrops in essentially one place.” The film will shoot on the Gold Coast’s $15.5 million Sound Stage 9 at Village Roadshow Studios with production expected to begin late spring/early summer.