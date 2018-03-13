Netflix has released the official trailer for Paradox, Daryl Hannah’s feature directorial debut, ahead of its world premiere March 15 at SXSW.

Billed as a fantasy, a loud poem and a free-spirited tale of music and love, Paradox follows a band of outlaws hiding high up in the Mountains. The “Man in the Black Hat” (Neil Young), the “Particle Kid” (Micah Nelson) and “Jail Time” (Lukas Nelson) pass the hours searching for treasure while they wait for the full moon to lend its magic, bring the music and make the spirits fly. Pic features original music by Young + Promise of the Real.

Hannah wrote and directed Paradox. Her 1993 short The Last Supper won a Jury Prize at the Berlin Film Festival.

Willie Nelson, Corey McCormick, Anthony LoGerfo, Tato Melgar, Charris Ford and Dulcie Clarkson Ford also star. Pic is produced by Bernard Shakey and Elliott Rabinowitz, edited by Paul Snyder and photographed by Adam CK Vollick.

Paradox will stream around the world on Netflix on March 23 along with a limited theatrical release. Paradox‘s soundtrack from Reprise/Warner Bros. will also drop on digital and vinyl on that day.

Check out the trailer above.