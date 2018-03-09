Hina Abdullah (The Last Ship), Whitney alum Dan O’Brien, Bernard White (Rebel in the Rye) and Gita Reddy (Orange Is the New Black) have signed on for series-regular roles opposite Nishi Munshi in CBS’ multi-camera comedy pilot Pandas in New York from writer Ajay Sahgal (The Carmichael Show) and CBS TV Studios.

Written by Sahgal and directed by Mark Cendrowski, Pandas in New York is about a family of Indian doctors with a successful group practice in New York City who embark on a project to arrange their youngest son’s life, unaware he’s made plans of his own.

Abdullah will play Asha, Rishi’s (TBD) younger sister. A bit of a rebel, Asha is the less traditional of his two sisters. Unlike Gita (Munshi), she has no desire to tell Rishi how to live his life; she wants him to live the life he wants.

CBS

O’Brien will portray Jim, Gita’s husband, a perpetually tired, low-key guy who is the father of their triplets. Also a physician, Jim needs to make a lot of money because he’s been running the numbers for tuition times three, and they’re pretty scary.

White will play Om, the father of Rishi, Gita and Asha. Also a physician, he’s a happy, very traditional father who wants Rishi to behave in a traditional manner: marry a nice Indian girl (with a medical degree), carry on the dynasty, and join the family practice. A man who is trying and failing to master the art of golf, Om is knocked flat when he learns that Rishi intends to reject the Panda family values.

Reddy is Pushpa, the mother of Rishi, Gita and Asha, and a world-class expert in ACL surgery. In spite of her cutting-edge approach to medicine, her approach to family life is traditional: She expects Rishi to marry an Indian girl (a doctor, to be certain), continue the Panda family line with honor and join the Panda family orthopedic clinic. Convinced that this is the best and only plan for Rishi, Pushpa is flabbergasted when he digs in his heels and insists on joining the Bronx Free Clinic.

Abdullah recurred on The Last Ship and recently guest-starred on The Good Doctor. She’s repped by Abrams Artists Agency and Principato-Young.

O’Brien was a series regular on NBC’s Whitney. His recent credits include Amazon’s Upload and Showtime’s The Affair and Ray Donovan. He’s repped by Buchwald and Authentic Talent & Literary Management.

White recently starred opposite Nicholas Hoult in Rebel in the Rye, which premiered at Sundance last year, and has recurred on several series including HBO’s Silicon Valley and Showtime’s Homeland. He is repped by Greene & Associates Talent Agency.

Reddy recurred on Netflix’s Orange Is the New Black and CBS’ Life in Pieces. She’ll next be seen on HBO’s Silicon Valley. She’s repped by BRS/Gage Talent Agency and Schiowitz Artists Management