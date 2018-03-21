Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce alum Matthew Glave and Skai Jackson (Bunk’d, Jessie) have rounded out the series regular cast of Our People, Fox’s culture-clash single-camera comedy pilot from Lee Daniels and Modern Family executive producer Vali Chandrasekaran.

The project from Lee Daniels Entertainment, Endemol Shine and 20th Century Fox TV is based on the Israeli format Nevsu: A Young Multicultural Couple.

Written by Chandrasekaran and directed by Trent O’Donnell, Our People revolves around Abel (Bernard David Jones), a man from a bombastic African family that doesn’t have a word in their native language for “privacy,” and his fiancée Jenny (Beth Behrs), from a Midwestern family, as they try to build a normal life together — though nobody can agree what that “normal” means.

Glave will play Nick, the laid back and loving father to Jenny (Behrs). Jackson will portray Aisha, little sister to Abel (Jones).

Glave was most recently seen in the Slamdance film Funny Story and will next appear in Damien Chazelle’s First Man. He is repped by Greene & Associates Talent Agency and Sanders Armstrong Caserta Management.

Jackson can currently be seen as Zuri Ross on Disney Channel’s Jessie spinoff Bunk’d. Her film credits include The Smurfs and Arthur. Jackson is repped by Paradigm and Marilyn Zitner.