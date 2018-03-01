EXCLUSIVE: Paramount Television announced today that it has a dramatic thriller series in the works from Academy Award-nominated director Andrey Zvyagintsev whose Loveless is one of the five foreign language film nominees this year.

This is the first television project for Zvyagintsev, whose films have a long-running track record at the Cannes Film Festival: His 2011 feature Elena won Un Certain Regard, 2014’s Leviathan won best screenplay, and Loveless took the Jury Prize last May. Leviathan was also an Oscar nominee for best foreign language film three years ago.

Zvyagintsev’s untitled series is being produced in the Russian language and will be set in contemporary Moscow. The series is based on an original idea by Zvyagintsev and Oleg Negin. Zvyagintsev will serve as EP and direct the first two episodes. Alexander Rodnyansky will also serve as EP. The trio are the same team behind Levithan and Elena.

“It has long been a priority of Paramount Television to reach television audiences around the world with stories and themes that speak to them,” said Amy Powell, President, Paramount Television. “Zvyagintsev is behind some of the most powerful, cinematic storytelling for Russian audiences today and we are excited to team up with him for his first television series.”

“I believe that we have a very powerful human story to tell for the international audience and I couldn’t wish for a better partner to do that with than Paramount TV,” said Zvyagintsev.

Loveless is currently in theaters from Sony Pictures Classics.