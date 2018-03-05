As per usual the Oscars ceremony last night at the Dolby Theatre included an In Memoriam segment put together by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and as usual some weren’t happy about a few names that failed to make the cut.

This year, a total of 51 names and photos were flashed across the screen as Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder sung a cover of Tom Petty’s “Room at the Top” while playing solo guitar. But among the notables left off: actor Adam West, directors Tobe Hooper and Bruce Brown, Glen Campbell, Dina Merrill, Powers Boothe, Dorothy Malone, Miguel Ferrer, Rose Marie, Robert Guillaume and Bill Paxton.

Paxton, who died on Oscar Sunday in 2017, did not make the cut for last year’s ceremony though he was mentioned ahead of the segment, which was sung in 2017 by Sara Bareilles.

Also noted by online critics last night: No slide for Petty, other than in Jennifer Garner’s intro of Vedder. Chuck Berry did make the cut on the Academy’s list, though singer-actress Della Reese did not.

Here’s a list of who did appear last night’s segment:

ACTORS

Joseph Bologna

Bernie Casey

Miriam Colon

Danielle Darrieux

June Foray

Glenn Headly

John Heard

Rance Howard

Shashi Kapoor

Martin Landau

Hiep Thi Le

Jerry Lewis

Roger Moore

Jeanne Moreau

Horuo Nakajima

Don Rickles

Sam Shepard

Sridevi

Harry Dean Stanton

CASTING DIRECTORS

Mary Goldberg

CINEMATOGRAPHERS

Michael Ballhaus

Fred J. Koenecamp

Walter Lassally

COMPOSERS

Luis Bacalov

Johann Johannsson

COSTUME DESIGNERS

John Mollo

Rita Riggs

DIRECTORS

John Avildsen

Debra Chasnoff

Jonathan Demme

Anthony Harvey

Murray Lerner

Idrissa Ouedraogo

George A. Romero

Seijun Suzuki

EDITORS

Jerry Greenberg

Eric Zumbrunnen

MAKEUP & HAIRSTYLISTS

Ron Berkeley

Toni Ann Walker

MUSICIANS

Chuck Berry

PR

Joe Hyams

PRODUCERS

Brad Grey

Jill Messick

Martin Ransohoff

Allison Shearmur

PRODUCTION DESIGNERS

Therese DePrez

Terence Marsh

Tom Sanders

SOUND MIXERS

Les Lazarowitz

STUNTMEN

Loren Janes

TV HOSTS

Robert Osborne

For Deadline’s rundown of the notable deaths in 2017, click here.