As per usual the Oscars ceremony last night at the Dolby Theatre included an In Memoriam segment put together by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and as usual some weren’t happy about a few names that failed to make the cut.
This year, a total of 51 names and photos were flashed across the screen as Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder sung a cover of Tom Petty’s “Room at the Top” while playing solo guitar. But among the notables left off: actor Adam West, directors Tobe Hooper and Bruce Brown, Glen Campbell, Dina Merrill, Powers Boothe, Dorothy Malone, Miguel Ferrer, Rose Marie, Robert Guillaume and Bill Paxton.
Paxton, who died on Oscar Sunday in 2017, did not make the cut for last year’s ceremony though he was mentioned ahead of the segment, which was sung in 2017 by Sara Bareilles.
Also noted by online critics last night: No slide for Petty, other than in Jennifer Garner’s intro of Vedder. Chuck Berry did make the cut on the Academy’s list, though singer-actress Della Reese did not.
Here’s a list of who did appear last night’s segment:
ACTORS
Joseph Bologna
Bernie Casey
Miriam Colon
Danielle Darrieux
June Foray
Glenn Headly
John Heard
Rance Howard
Shashi Kapoor
Martin Landau
Hiep Thi Le
Jerry Lewis
Roger Moore
Jeanne Moreau
Horuo Nakajima
Don Rickles
Sam Shepard
Sridevi
Harry Dean Stanton
CASTING DIRECTORS
Mary Goldberg
CINEMATOGRAPHERS
Michael Ballhaus
Fred J. Koenecamp
Walter Lassally
COMPOSERS
Luis Bacalov
Johann Johannsson
COSTUME DESIGNERS
John Mollo
Rita Riggs
DIRECTORS
John Avildsen
Debra Chasnoff
Jonathan Demme
Anthony Harvey
Murray Lerner
Idrissa Ouedraogo
George A. Romero
Seijun Suzuki
EDITORS
Jerry Greenberg
Eric Zumbrunnen
MAKEUP & HAIRSTYLISTS
Ron Berkeley
Toni Ann Walker
MUSICIANS
Chuck Berry
PR
Joe Hyams
PRODUCERS
Brad Grey
Jill Messick
Martin Ransohoff
Allison Shearmur
PRODUCTION DESIGNERS
Therese DePrez
Terence Marsh
Tom Sanders
SOUND MIXERS
Les Lazarowitz
STUNTMEN
Loren Janes
TV HOSTS
Robert Osborne
