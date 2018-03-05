Not only did Robert Lopez walk away with his second original song Oscar last night for the Coco ditty “Remember Me” he co-composed with wife Kristen Anderson-Lopez, but the Brooklyn-based songwriter became the first person ever to earn a double EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Awards).

In his first go-round, Lopez was the youngest individual at 39 to notch an EGOT, and the fastest to win all four over a decade’s time.

Breaking down Lopez’s wins: He won his first Oscar with Anderson-Lopez for the Frozen anthem “Let It Go” four years ago. He owns two Daytime Emmy awards for his work on the animated series Wonder Pets. He’s also racked up three Grammys for Best Musical Theater Album (Book of Mormon), Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media (Frozen), and Best Song Written for Visual Media (“Let It Go”). And he’s also won every Tony he’s been nominated for: Best Original Score for Avenue Q, and Best Book and Best Original Score for Book of Mormon.

To date, there are 12 people who have EGOTS including Mel Brooks, Rita Moreno, and Whoopi Goldberg.