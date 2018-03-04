Attendees at the 90th Academy Awards won’t have rare LA rain to contend with today, but security will be in full force both on the streets around the Dolby Theatre and behind the scenes.

“This is one of the most secure events we do in the city,” LAPD Det. Meghan Aguilar told Deadline of the Oscars and the perimeters and street closures that have gone up around Hollywood and Highland for this evening’s Jimmy Kimmel-hosted ceremony.

Dino Ray Ramos

With a united command including the LAPD, the LAFD, the Sheriff’s Department, Homeland Security, FBI and the Department of Transportation as well as other local and federal agencies, Sunday’s Oscars are on par with the high deployment levels of last year, law enforcement sources tell us. Inside the Dolby, private security from Tinseltown fave Security Industry Specialists will walk the halls and theatre and keep eyes and ears out for any disturbance.

In total about 500 personnel will be working security for the Academy Awards today within the more than one mile cordoned off zone around the Dolby.

Deadline

“We’ll have extra officers and resources on site, including the Bomb Squad, air support, the canine unit as well as regular sweeps of the area,” Det. Aguilar added.

Hardly any protests today around the Sunset Boulevard and Hollywood and Highland perimeter. Over at the CNN building on Sunset and Cahuenga Blvds there was a small gathering of people rallying against the U.S. war in North Korea, but nothing unruly.

Maureen Fisher

As is de rigueur, there’s a number of shops closed in the Hollywood and Highland area, including the famed TCL Chinese Theatre and the Red Line train stop in the area. In sum, there’s a mile stretch of Hollywood Boulevard closed between La Brea Avenue and Cahuenga Boulevard as well as Orange Drive leading up to the Roosevelt Hotel and the Hawthorn back street behind Jimmy Kimmel’s theater and the El Capitan. If you’re trying to drive North on Orange to the Magic Castle, good luck.

Los Angeles bills AMPAS for street closures and security during the show, a price that’s reportedly well north of $300K.