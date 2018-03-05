Keala Settle stopped the show at the Oscars on Sunday with her rendition of “This Is Me,” the signature tune from Fox’s The Greatest Showman. Watch her impassioned performance below, along with those of the three other Academy Award nominees for Best Song, including trophy winner “Remember Me” from Coco.

Backed by a host of singers, the actress who played the Bearded Lady in the Hugh Jackman film belted out the anthemic song about acceptance and self-worth. Broadway actress Settle’s performance of the Golden Globe-winning single — penned by La La Land Oscar winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul — went viral. The Greatest Showman soundtrack spent two weeks at the Billboard 200 album chart in January. Here is Settle’s Oscar Night version:

Watch Common and Andra Day perform “Stand Up for Something” from Open Road’s biopic Marshall, onstage with 10 spotlighted activists. Common wrote the tune with Diane Warren:

Here is singer-songwriter Sufjan Stevens and band playing “Mystery of Love” from Warner Bros and Sony Pictures Classics’ Call Me By Your Name:

And the Oscar went to … “Remember Me” from Disney/Pixar’s Best Animated Feature-winning Coco. The song was penned by Robert Lopez — who became the first double EGOT winner on Sunday — and Kristen Anderson-Lopez. Here is Sunday night’s performance by Miguel and the film’s voice actor Gael Garcia Bernal: