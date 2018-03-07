EXCLUSIVE: Original Productions, the unscripted TV company that has developed more than 100 shows including Discovery’s staple Deadliest Catch, has signed with ICM Partners. The company run by Sarah Whalen and Ernie Avila now has 14 series in production on seven U.S. networks.

The company has won seven Primetime Emmys, with credits including Discovery’s Bering Sea Gold, CNBC’s Jay Leno’s Garage, A&E’s Storage Wars and History’s Ice Road Truckers and Ax Men, that network’s two highest-rated shows ever. In 2017 it had two series launch on Netflix, Confession Tapes and Fire Chasers. Deadliest Catch has run 13 seasons on Discovery.

Original was founded by Thom Beers, who sold the company to FremantleMedia in 2009. He remained at the helm as CEO until 2012 when was named CEO of FMNA. Beers departed FMNA in 2015.