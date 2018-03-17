The National Hispanic Media Coalition has issued an open letter to Netflix urging that its sitcom One Day At A Time be renewed for a third season. The show, an update of Norman Lear’s late 1970s-early ’80s CBS comedy of the same name, features a Cuban-American family living in Los Angeles. It deals with issue-centric themes around a single mom, her kids, and Cuban mother from a Latinx perspective. Justina Machado, Rita Moreno, Todd Grinnell and Isabella Gomez star.

The new version was developed by Gloria Calderón Kellett and Mike Royce, with original series producer Lear on board as an executive producer.

The second season arrived on Netflix in January, but a Season 3 renewal has not been issued. That prompted Calderón Kellett to reach out to fans to help, and brought it to the National Hispanic Media Coalition’s attention.

The NHMC called the show “a guiding light – the true north in and for an industry grappling with issues of diversity, equity, and inclusivity.”

The letter concluded: “Through One Day at a Time, Netflix is not only pro-actively shifting the public narrative of Latino Americans, but simultaneously setting the standard for positive and equitable representation of Latinos in television. That is why we request your continued support and urge you to renew “One Day at a Time” by moving forward with season three.”

Netflix had no comment on the open letter.