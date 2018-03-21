The fairy tale gang is coming back together.

Once Upon a Time creators Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz are making good on their promise of “many familiar faces to the end,” with the announcement today that Prince Charming (Josh Dallas), Snow White (Ginnifer Goodwin), Emma Swan (Jennifer Morrison) and Belle French (Emilie de Ravin) are returning for the finale of the ABC series after their departure this season.

Said Kitsis and Horowitz in a joint statement, “Seven years after we set off on this magical journey, we prepare to say goodbye to the cast, crew and writers that made the ‘happily ever after’ that is Once Upon a Time possible. We couldn’t think of a more fitting way to say farewell than by reuniting so many of the characters that our fiercely loyal fans spent years with on their adventures. We hope everyone joins our Once family, old and new, for what we hope will be the sendoff of a lifetime befitting this stellar cast and its incomparable fans.”

In addition, Rebecca Mader aka Zelena will also be continuing her guest arc into the finale.

The creators at a recent mid-season premiere screening mentioned that they’re not closing the book entirely on Once Upon a Time with the series finale, rather leaving it a little bit open in case there’s a potential reunion down the road. The series finale of Once Upon a Time is titled “Leaving Storybrooke.” Goodwin, Dallas, Morrison and de Ravin join other Once Upon a Time company members for the last huzzah: Jared Gilmore (Henry Mills), Bev Elliott (Granny Lucas), Tony Amendola (Marco), Lee Arenberg (Leroy), Joanna Garcia (Ariel), Robbie Kay (Peter Pan), Sean Maguire (Robin Hood), Victoria Smurfit (Cruella De Vil) and Keegan Tracy (Mother Superior).

ABC announced the reunion this afternoon on social media.