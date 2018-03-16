ABC announced this morning on the Once Upon a Time Facebook page that a number of actors are returning for the penultimate episode 721 and series finale of the show.

This includes: Tony Amendola (Marco), Lee Arenberg (Leroy), Joanna Garcia (Ariel), Robbie Kay (Peter Pan), Sean Maguire (Robin Hood), Victoria Smurfit (Cruella De Vil) and Keegan Tracy (Mother Superior).

It has already been announced that Bev Elliott (Granny Lucas) and Jared Gilmore (Henry Mills) are returning.

At a recent screening of their midseason premiere, co-creator Edward Kitsis promised that in the series finale “We’ll see many familiar faces to the end.” At the time Kitsis and Adam Horowitz weren’t ready to confirm the rumor that’s been out there about Jennifer Morrison coming back one last time, or departing Once Upon a Time company players Gennifer Goodwin, Josh Dallas, and Emilie de Ravin.

No hints on the series finale yet, though Kitsis said it’s “less about tying everything up in a bow, rather hearing the song one more time.”