Oscilloscope Laboratories has acquired North American rights to On Her Shoulders, the Alexandria Bombach film that won the U.S. Documentary Directing Award at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, where it had its world premiere. It will also play at the upcoming SXSW before a planned theatrical release later in 2018.

The deal comes a day after Oscilloscope wrapped up U.S. rights to Madeline’s Madeline, Josephine Decker’s pic that had its world premiere in the NEXT section at Sundance.

On Her Shoulders on 23-year-old Nadia Murad, who after surviving the 2014 genocide of the Yazidis in Northern Iraq and escaping sexual slavery at the hands of ISIS gave testimony before the U.N. Security Council that made her the face of the Yazidis — a historically persecuted and voiceless religious minority — whether she was ready for it or not.

The film was produced by Hayley Pappas of RYOT Films and Brock Williams alongside

executive producers Bryn Mooser, Matt Ippolito, Marie Therese Guirgis, Adam Bardach and Alison Klayman.

The deal was negotiated by UTA Independent Film Group on behalf of the filmmakers; Bombach is repped by UTA.