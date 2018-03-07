Fox has set its analyst panel for O.J. Simpson: The Last Confession? — the special airing Sunday against American Idol’s ABC premiere that’s based on Judith Regan’s 2006 sit-down with the actor and ex-football star who was acquitted in his double-murder trial.

Publisher and producer Regan will be on the panel along with Simpson case prosecutor Christopher Darden, Nicole Brown Simpson family rep Eve Shakti Chen, anti-domestic violence advocate Rita Smith and retired FBI profiler Jim Clemente. Soledad O’Brien hosts the two-hour program. Watch a clip above.

The panelists will provide analysis and context for O.J. Simpson’s wide-ranging, no-holds-barred interview with Regan from a dozen years ago. Simpson gives a hypothetical account of the events that occurred on the night his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman, were brutally murdered outside her West L.A. condo. During their conversation, Simpson, in his own words, offers a detailed description of what might have happened on that night in June 1994.

Terence Wrong executive-produced O.J. Simpson: The Last Confession? along with Regan. It will air from 8-10 PM Sunday with limited interruptions and will feature public service announcements on domestic violence awareness.