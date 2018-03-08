In a press conference about the overall state of crime in New York City, the police department’s top detective said “quite a bit of evidence” has been gathered in the investigation into allegations Harvey Weinstein raped actress Paz de la Huerta.

Last fall, the Boardwalk Empire star came forward with the claim that Weinstein had raped her twice in 2010, one of dozens of claims of sexual assault and harassment against the disgraced movie mogul.

Robert Boyce, chief of detectives for the NYPD, said the investigation is “going very very well. We have a lot of information.” The next steps in the investigation, Boyce said, are up to Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance, Jr. “It’s his case right now,” the detective said. “I would ask you to ask him … where it goes forward.”

Detectives have interviewed witnesses in Paris, Los Angeles and elsewhere, preparing them to testify in secret before a grand jury. They have sought cellphone, business and medical records. The grand jury would determine whether Weinstein is indicted, Boyce said.

The New York case is proceeding at the same time the Los Angeles District Attorney is reviewing five separate allegations against Weinstein. While exec has repeatedly claimed not to have participated in any “non-consensual sex,” the wave of allegations (and his own initial equivocation) has touched off a culture-altering series of revelations in Hollywood and other parts of society.