EXCLUSIVE: With SXSW winding its way to Friday’s opening night for the 2018 edition, here comes the first look at an intriguing South African crime thriller playing the the Narrative Feature section. It’s Number 37, the feature written and directed by Nosipho Dumisa in her feature debut. The gritty pic bows Saturday at the Alamo Ritz.

The plot of the Afrikaans-language pic is a homage to Hitchcock’s Rear Window and centers on Randall, a low-level criminal recently crippled in an illicit deal gone wrong. Cooped up in his apartment in a rough Cape Town neighborhood, he is heavily indebted to a loan shark named Emmie with the clock ticking for him and his girlfriend Pam to pay the money back. A gift of a pair of binoculars presents him with an opportunity to get his hands on the cash, but at great risk.

Irshaad Ally, Monique Rockman, Ephraim Gordon, David Manuel, Sandy Schultz, Deon Lotz, Danny Ross, Amrain Essop, Elton Landrew and Jeff Moss star in the pic, being sold by XYZ Films. Bradley Joshua and Benjamin Overmeyer are producers.

Check out the trailer above.