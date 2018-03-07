Late last month, a group of French actors, directors and producers launched the #MaintenantOnAgit (#NowWeAct) campaign to facilitate access to justice for female victims of violence. Tonight, they’re bringing their message to the Eiffel Tower. In advance and honor of International Women’s Day tomorrow, and in association with France’s Culture Ministry and the Paris Mayor’s office, Gustave Eiffel’s landmark will be lit up with the hashtag and colors of the #MaintenantOnAgit campaign from 7 PM local time.

At 6:30 PM, French Culture Minister Françoise Nyssen and Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo will speak from the tower’s esplanade in support of the movement as they unite to fight violence against women.

MaintenantOnAgit Launched with the Fondation des Femmes, #MaintenantOnAgit aims to give various associations the means to support victims through donations. Venus Beauty filmmaker, and the sole female recipient of a César for Best Director, Tonie Marshall, and actress and producer Julie Gayet are among the women behind the project.

The French film industry ramped up its initiatives in the #MeToo era last week, just ahead of the César Awards, France’s equivalent to the Oscars which were held on Friday. Attendees wore white ribbons on the red carpet in support.

The previous day, a group of 300 artists and executives created the “5050 Pour 2020” (50/50 by 2020) movement. Reminiscent of calls elsewhere for parity by 2020, the French group intends to work on issues of equality and diversity within the industry. Among the founding signatories were Céline Sciamma, Lea Seydoux, Lily Rose Depp, Jacques Audiard, Robin Campillo and Laurent Cantet.