Noah Wyle has been tapped as the lead of CBS’ pilot Red Line, a racially charged hourlong drama executive produced by Ava DuVernay and Greg Berlanti.

Written by Caitlin Parrish and Erica Weiss and directed by Victoria Mahoney, Red Line explores what happens after a white cop in Chicago (Noel Fisher) mistakenly shoots and kills a black doctor. We follow three different families that all have connections with the case as the story is told from each perspective.

Wyle plays Daniel Calder, a dedicated high school teacher mourning the loss of his innocent African-American husband who was killed by the officer. Daniel is now a single parent to his adopted daughter, Jira (Aliyah Royale).

Ava DuVernay executive produces with Berlanti Productions’ Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter. Parrish and Weiss co-executive produce. Warner Bros. Television, where Berlanti Prods. is based, is the studio.

For Wyle, who became an instant TV star with his role on ER, this marks a return to WBTV, which produced the blockbuster NBC medical drama. This also is the second consecutive starring role in a CBS drama pilot for Wyle, who last year headlined the network’s Perfect Citizen.

Related2018 CBS Pilots

Following his 15-season run on ER, Wyle, a sought-after TV leading man, headlined the TNT sci-fi drama series Falling Skies, which ran for five seasons. He served as a producer and made his directorial debut on Falling Skies. Wyle currently is executive producing, writing and directing on TNT’s popular adventure series The Librarians, in which he also recurs, reprising his role from the highly rated The Librarian TV movies.

Wyle, who next will appear in Matt Weiner’s Amazon anthology drama series The Romanoffs, is repped by CAA, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and attorney Jackoway Tyerman.