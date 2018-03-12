EXCLUSIVE: She’s back! Former The Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev, is returning to television and switching things up with a comedic turn as the lead of CBS multi-camera comedy Fam, from writer Corinne Kingsbury, Kapital Entertainment and CBS TV Studios.

Written by Kingsbury and directed by Scott Ellis, Fam is about a woman, Clem (Dobrev) whose younger half-sister, Shannon (Odessa Adlon), comes to live with her and her fiancé to escape their train wreck of a father.

CBS

Dobrev’s Clem is grounded, deeply funny, quick-witted and outspoken. She was a bit of a hot mess in her younger years, but since then, she has worked hard to create the best version of herself and her life is on track. She is a real charmer who is ecstatic when Jay, the love of her life, proposes. In the “best version of herself,” she claims that her own father is long dead, but the fact is that her dad, Freddy Banks, whom she hasn’t seen in 10 years, is such an embarrassment that she has lied about his death. And when her half-sister Shannon shows up unexpectedly, Clem’s lie is about to become painfully obvious to everyone who trusted and believed her. And that lie just might end her relationship with Jay for good.

Kingsbury executive produces with Kapital Entertainment’s Aaron Kaplan and Dana Honor as well as Wendi Trilling via TrillTV. In addition to Adlon, Dobrev joins previously cast Brian Stokes Mitchell and Sheryl Lee Ralph.

Related2018 CBS Pilots

Following her six-season run as the lead Elena on The Vampire Diaries, Bulgarian-born Dobrev, who returned for the series finale, has been focused on features, starring in Paramount’s xXx: Return of Xander Cage, Sony’s Flatliners reboot, and indie comedy Crashpad opposite Christina Applegate and Domnhall Gleeson. She will be seen in the upcoming indies Dog Days directed by Ken Marino, Departures opposite Maisie Williams and Asa Butterfield, and Roger Avary’s Lucky Day.

Dobrev is repped by Lighthouse Management and Media and CAA.