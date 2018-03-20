BrainDead alum Nikki M. James has been cast as a series regular in Fox’s drama pilot from Empire co-creator Danny Strong and feature writer David Elliot.

The untitled project (fka Infamy), a legal drama set in a wrongful conviction firm, hails from 20th Century Fox TV and studio-based Danny Strong Productions.

Penned by Elliot, it revolves around a legal team led by a fierce and fearless female lawyer with a hunger for justice. They reopen investigations, putting their own lives in danger to exonerate the innocent that were “proven” guilty.

James will play Violet. Gregarious and charismatic, Violet is the law firm’s communications director.

She joins previously announced cast members Rachelle Lefevre, Russell Hornsby, Vincent Kartheiser, Riley Smith and Brian d’Arcy James.

James originated the role of Nabalungi in the Broadway hit musical The Book of Mormon, for which she won a Tony. Her most recent TV credits include a starring role on CBS drama series BrainDead and a guest arc on The Good Wife. James is repped by Paradigm, MKSD Talent Management and Frankfurt Kernit Klein & Selz.