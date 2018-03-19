Nightflyers showrunner Daniel Cerone has exited the drama series, and executive producer Jeff Buhler, who penned the TV adaptation, is taking over, Deadline has confirmed.

Cerone had been with the project since January, when it was given a series order by Syfy. He is currently working on other projects with studio Universal Cable Productions.

Based on the novella by George R.R. Martin (Game of Thrones) and the 1987 film from Universal Cable Productions, Nightflyers follows eight maverick scientists and a powerful telepath who embark on an expedition to the edge of our solar system aboard The Nightflyer – a ship with a small tightknit crew and a reclusive captain — in the hope of making contact with alien life. But when terrifying and violent events begin to take place they start to question each other — and surviving the journey proves harder than anyone thought.

The series stars Gretchen Mol (Boardwalk Empire) as Dr. Agatha Matheson, alongside Eoin Macken (The Night Shift) as Karl D’Branin, David Ajala (Fast & Furious 6) as Roy Eris, Sam Strike (EastEnders) as Thale, Maya Eshet (Teen Wolf) as Lommie, Angus Sampson (Fargo) as Rowan, Jodie Turner-Smith (The Last Ship) as Melantha Jhirl and Brían F. O’Byrne (Million Dollar Baby) as Auggie.

Martin will executive produce Nightflyers along with Gene Klein, David Bartis and Doug Liman of Hypnotic; Buhler; Alison Rosenzweig and Michael Gaeta of Gaeta Rosenzweig Films; Lloyd Ivan Miller and Alice P. Neuhauser of Lloyd Ivan Miller Productions. Robert Jaffe, writer and producer of the 1987 Nightflyers feature adaptation, produces. Andrew McCarthy (Orange is the New Black) will be a producer-director on the project. Mike Cahill (I Origin) will direct the pilot.