“Nightflyers is a haunted-house story on a starship,” George R.R. Martin tells us with a creepily knowing smile in this first look at Syfy’s drama series. “It’s Psycho in space.”

More behind-the-scenes production shots than trailer, this minute-long teaser shows off the “acres of spaceship” and lots of really frightened folks who have encountered Something Out There. The fall-debuting series follows eight maverick scientists and a powerful telepath who embark on an expedition to the edge of our solar system aboard The Nightflyer – a ship with a small tight-knit crew and a reclusive captain – in the hope of making contact with alien life. But when terrifying and violent events begin to take place they start to question each other, and surviving the journey proves harder than anyone thought.

Syfy

Produced by Universal Cable Productions, it stars Eoin Macken, Sam Strike, Maya Eshet, Angus Sampson, Jodie Turner-Smith, Gretchen Mol, David Ajala and Brían F. O’Byrne. Netflix will co-produce and have first-run rights to the series outside of the U.S.

Based on the novella by Game of Thrones king Martin, Nightflyers was ordered to series in January. The first look arrives one day after showrunner Daniel Cerone exited the project. Executive producer Jeff Buhler, who penned the TV adaptation, is taking over.

