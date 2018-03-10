Nicole Parker (MADtv) is set for a lead role opposite Devere Young and John Gemberling in NBC comedy pilot Friends-In-Law, from The McCarthys creator Brian Gallivan and Warner Bros. TV. Written by Gallivan, Friends-In-Law centers on Brian (Rogers) and Jake (tbd) who are polar opposites and must quickly figure out how to coexist when their respective best friends, Margaret (Parker) and Randy (Gemberling), decide to get married. Parker’s Margaret, a sweet, sarcastic middle school librarian, is looking forward to a lifelong relationship with Randy despite the objections of her best friend, Brian (Rogers), and Randy’s best friend, Jake. Parker, best known for her work on Fox’s sketch comedy show MADtv, has been prominent in the theater world with lead performances in productions such as Wicked, Martin Short: Fame Becomes Me, Dog & Pony and the recent These Paper Bullets! She’s repped by Principato-Young Entertainment, Buchwald and Morris Yorn Barnes Levine.

The Inbetweeners star James Buckley has booked a series regular role opposite Sarayu Blue and Paul Adelstein in NBC‘s half-hour single-camera from comedy Aseem Batra, Amy Poehler, Julie Anne Robinson and Universal TV. Written by Batra and directed by Robinson, the untitled comedy, inspired by Orli Auslander’s book I Feel Bad: All Day. Every Day. About Everything, shows one woman’s (Blue) hilarious unfiltered take on the side effects of trying to have it all. Buckley will play Chewy, who works with Emet at Gameblast. Chewy isn’t the most articulate and refined, but he has played and beat just about every video game known to man. Buckley starred as Jay Cartwright on the UK TV and film series The Inbetweeners and can be seen in Universal’s Judd Apatow-produced Lonely Island. He’s repped by Authentic Talent & Literary Management.