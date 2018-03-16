Actress-comedian Nicole Byer (Loosely Exactly Nicole) is set for a major series regular role opposite Kat Dennings in ABC’s untitled Justin Noble comedy pilot.

Written by Noble and directed by Will Gluck, the untitled project is based on the book and blog How May We Hate You? The workplace ensemble comedy centers on two guest-services associates at a high-end resort (Dennings, Jason Michael Snow) and the co-workers and guests they’re stuck with for eight to 16 hours a day.

Byer will play Whitney, an event manager at the hotel who participates in an underground female boxing league during her off hours.

The single-camera comedy hails from Brooklyn Nine-Nine writer-producer Noble, Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment, Wendi Trilling’s TrillTV, CBS TV Studios and ABC Studios.

Byer is star and executive producer of comedy series Loosely Exactly Nicole, whose first season aired on MTV before it was picked up Facebook, with Season 2 currently streaming on Facebook Watch. The ABC pilot has her in first position.

Girl Code alumna Byer also can currently be seen as host of Netflix’s reality-competition baking series Nailed It and continues to host her weekly podcast, Why Don’t You Hate Me. Byer is repped by 3 Arts, WME, and Morris Yorn.