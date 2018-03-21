Hulu is signaling a push into the adult animation space, signing a first-look animation deal with former Adult Swim head of development Nick Weidenfeld, who has a long track record in edgy animated series.

Under the pact, Emmy winner Weidenfeld will develop and executive produce animated projects for the streaming platform.

Weidenfeld most recently worked as Viceland’s President of Programming where he oversaw the development of original programming including such series as Desus and Mero and What Would Diplo Do.

Before that, Weidenfeld was tapped by then-Fox Entertainment President Kevin Reilly to create ADHD Studios and lead the network’s foray into late-night animation. Weidenfeld’s division generated a slew of short-form animated series that ran on Fox digital platforms as well as in two Animation Domination High-Def (ADHD) late-might blocks on linear TV — first on Fox where the block aired Saturday nights for a year, and then on FXX. Some of the series created and produced by the unit included Axe Cop, Lucas Bros. Moving Co. and Stone Quackers,

Weidenfeld began his career in animation at Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim, which helped establish adult animation as a ratings force on cable. In his role as the Head of Development, Weidenfeld was behind over 10 successful series including the Peabody Award-winning The Boondocks, Emmy Award-winning Childrens Hospital as well as hits Rick and Morty and Robot Chicken.

All streaming networks, including Hulu, had been looking to ramp up their adult animation portfolios. Netflix, which has several original animated series, led by BoJack Horseman, and Amazon both recently gave series orders to new animated comedies from the BoJack Horseman team, while Apple just outbid other streamers, including Netflix and Hulu, for a new animated series from the Bob’s Burgers creator.

Hulu ventured into adult animation in its early days as an original programming player with Seth Meyers and Mike ShoeMaker’s The Awesomes. For Hulu, the deal with Weidenfeld is not exclusive, so it can also pursue animated projects from other auspices.

Weidenfeld is repped by UTA.